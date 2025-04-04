Karakoram Gold, paragliding in Pakistan. Photo: Jake Holland
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: The Magic of Freedom

Fly, climb, ski – repeat

4 April, 2025, by Cross Country

When it comes to flying and climbing in the mountains of Pakistan’s Karakoram Jake Holland is among a small band of pilots pushing the limits of paralpinism.

In this breathtaking film, The Magic of Freedom, he takes us on a wild journey with friends Will Sim, Medhi Bidault and Antoine Girard as they fly remote lines, climb and ski mountains. And repeat.

A highlight of the film is Antoine’s solo flight and climb to the summit of Diran (7,266m) which he reached at 8pm after launching from Karimibad at 12.15pm but then survives a “difficult” night on the mountain.

