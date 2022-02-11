Hang Gliding: The New Freedom (1974)
Friday 11 February, 2022
“Flight, one of man’s eternal fascinations…” Hang Gliding – The New Freedom is a 15-minute film made in 1974 and is a rare record of those pioneering days out in California.
It even features a brief cameo from a smiling Micky Dolenz from 1960s boy band The Monkees – that’s one for the old-timers!
