Baixo Guandú III | Paragliding World Cup Brazil
Friday 6 May, 2022
“Seven consecutive days of racing with our blood brothers and sisters – sharing tears of victory and defeat,” says Canada’s Brett Hazlett.
His five minute film immerses you in the gaggle at the Paragliding World Cup, Baixo Guandú, Espírito Santo, Brazil.
Full competition results.
