Watch: Guillaume Funck’s five-day Ecrins vol-biv
His latest brilliant film covers a five-day vol-biv from the Ecrins to Austria28 November, 2025, by Guillaume Funck
We featured pilot and filmmaker Guillaume Funck’s vol-bivouac journey through the Alps in Cross Country magazine earlier this year. The Belgian pilot won the top prize at last year’s Coupe Icare for his film about his adventures, La Paralpine.
His latest brilliant film covers a five-day vol-biv from the Ecrins to Austria with an inspiring 4,000m cloudbase. “Insane!”
