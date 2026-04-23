Watch: Boon Favre’s 1,000km vol biv

In October 2023 French pilot Boon Favre set off with his wing, 15 days worth of provisions and a bold idea to fly 1,000km across Nepal from west to east. It was a wild adventure. The long-awaited film, Frozen, has now just been released. It’s in French with English subtitles. “Finally, after dozens of hours through the clouds, and hundreds more filming, I’m thrilled to share this adventure with you,” he says.

It was a properly wild and committing expedition. In this extract, he recalls a particularly challenging launch in strong winds. “I approach the wing… this time in a cobra formation. It’s difficult to be perfectly within the rules, but the main part of the setup is in place. As I step back to tighten the lines, an inexplicable sensation overwhelms me, time slows down, my vision intensifies. My movements flow without thought: my right hand hooks the riser, my left is on the brake, an unconscious tension travels to the leading edge – it’s time to launch. The wing rises with incredible force, I’m ripped from the ground, the moment is extreme. The action demands instant piloting; the training in strong winds and the visualisation are paying off. The sky is mine again, but where can I dare to go now?”

@boon_favre