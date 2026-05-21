Watch: New Antoine Girard film on Rockies

“The greatness of a journey does not necessarily lie in the extreme, but in those simple moments when one feels alive, far from the world, suspended between earth and sky,” so says the French adventure pilot Antoine Girard.

The film covers his epic 3,000km vol biv across America, from Mexico to Canada following the Rockies mountain range. “From the southern deserts where snakes glide through the dust to the vast Canadian forests watched over by bears, the journey gradually transforms into an inner quest for the true meaning of adventure,” he says.

The full film can be downloaded from Antoine’s website.

antoinegirard.fr