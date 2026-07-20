Soaring the roof of India
Photographer Henry George headed to India to join Ben Kellett and Matt Johnston on a trip to explore the Garwhal Himalaya and the 7,000m giants of Trisul and Nanda Devi20 July, 2026, by Henry George
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Cross Country 267:August / September 2026
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Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090