fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

UP Rimo: EN-A school paraglider

Wednesday 10 February, 2021

Because they believe a pilot’s first paraglider is probably the most important, UP say they developed their EN-A school wing, the Rimo, to be safe and simple but also agile and fun.

Forgiving handling and high passive safety mean it’s suitable for the very first training days, but it also has “just the right amount” of manoeuvrability and performance to maximise fun, right from the start.

The Rimo has 42 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.9. Durable double-coated Porcher Everlast cloth on the front half of the top surface is durable, necessary for a wing that will be used extensively for groundhandling. Its inclined ribs and variable cell widths allow “perfect load distribution and a clean upper surface for optimal airflow.”

The Rimo will be available in three colours and five sizes, for all-up weights from 58kg to 140kg.

UP Rimo specs

up-paragliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK