UP Rimo: EN-A school paraglider

Because they believe a pilot’s first paraglider is probably the most important, UP say they developed their EN-A school wing, the Rimo, to be safe and simple but also agile and fun.

Forgiving handling and high passive safety mean it’s suitable for the very first training days, but it also has “just the right amount” of manoeuvrability and performance to maximise fun, right from the start.

The Rimo has 42 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.9. Durable double-coated Porcher Everlast cloth on the front half of the top surface is durable, necessary for a wing that will be used extensively for groundhandling. Its inclined ribs and variable cell widths allow “perfect load distribution and a clean upper surface for optimal airflow.”

The Rimo will be available in three colours and five sizes, for all-up weights from 58kg to 140kg.

up-paragliders.com