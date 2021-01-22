fbpx
Gear News

Skyman Speed: 15 and 18m single skin

Friday 22 January, 2021

Skyman SpeedSkyman have released a new single-surface mini wing called the Speed. It’s available in 15m² and 18m² sizes, and weighs around a kilo.  

As you might expect from the clue in the name, it’s fast: trim speed is 44-45 km/h and Skyman say it has excellent into-wind penetration. There is a hand-operated speed system that adds a further 5km/h if needed/ A ‘Landing Boost System’ means it flares well, “like a double-surface wing”, to make it easier to land even in tight spots.

 

Skyman Speed specsThe Skyman Speed will be load test certified, and RRP will be €2,400 for size 15, €2,500 for size 18.

Skyman.aero

 

