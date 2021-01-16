Skyman Running Edmund: single-skin
Saturday 16 January, 2021
Skyman’s Running Edmund is a 14m² single-surface paraglider, designed for Alpine races and extreme mountaineering. It’s made from Dominico D10 fabric and weighs just 1.25kg.
The Running Edmund is based on the EN-B certified Sir Edmund², but smaller. Skyman say it’s fast, with excellent launch behaviour and the same good landing flare as the Sir Edmund². The Running Edmund is load tested only for all-up weights to 100kg.
skyman.aero
