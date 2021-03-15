Skyman CrossAlps2: EN-C mountain wing

Skyman have released the CrossAlps² EN-C mountain wing. They say it’s faster and more agile than the original, and has better glide at speed.

It’s designed for hike-and-fly and mountain adventures, and Toma Coconea used the original to race the X-Pyr in 2014. Skyman say the new version has a “very fast” trim speed and a wider speed range.

The new version has 69 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.5, slightly higher in both aspects than the original (67 cells, A/R 6.4). It’s made from Dominico D10, with double-coated D20 on the top-surface leading edge. Skyman say this combination is impressively light and durable.

skyman.aero