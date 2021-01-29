fbpx
Gear News

Phi Beat Light: mid-B paraglider

Friday 29 January, 2021

Phi say the Beat Light is performant, precise and super light, “the perfect wing for a wide target group”. The smallest size weighs just 3kg. 

Designer Hannes Papesh says Phi hadn’t always intended to make a lightweight version of the Beat but there was a demand for it, so they did!

With 56 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.3, the same as the Beat, it fits in their range between the Tenor Light and Maestro X-Alps: it’s a mid-B. “Technically it is a somewhat slimmed down Maestro X-alps with a few pinches of Allegro (three main lines), a little Fantasia (intakes) and of course Symphonia (extremely well balanced)”, Phi say.

It’s made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 cloth, and by pilot request it has mostly sheathed lines. It’s available in six sizes from XS to XL in orange, lime or blue.

Phi Beat Light specs

phi-air.com

