Gear News

Ozone Switch “radically versatile” lightweight harness

Friday 19 February, 2021

Ozone’s Switch is a modular lightweight paraglider harness for speed flying, speed riding and hike-and-fly. It’s reversible, and the durable rucksack is equipped with holders for skis or a snowboard.

The base harness is a split-leg design with a bucket seat. Ozone say it is sleek, compact and comfortable. It’s also easy to get in and out of and to transition between skiing/running and flying modes, and offers precise piloting. It weighs 2kg in size S/M.

Ozone Switch paraglider harness

 

The optional back protector inflates with a pump. This, and the optional reserve container, zip on and off. Together they add 725g to the weight.

The Switch pack has compression straps and ski/board carry system.

Ozone Switch paraglider rucksack

You can buy it in slick mode (harness only, delivered with karabiners and speed bar) or complete with back protector, pump, reserve container and reserve risers and karabiners.

flyozone.com

