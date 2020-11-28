fbpx
Niviuk Makan paraglider harness

Saturday 28 November, 2020

Niviuk have released a new “light, safe and comfortable” paraglider harness for new pilots. The Makan is ideal for training and post-school progression.

It is made from durable materials and designed to be easy to use. It closes with just two buckles, and the chest buckle has a “clip before flight” warning label.

Niviuk Makan

A notice on the chest strap warns users to “clip before flight”.

The Makan is stable in flight, with a seat board and comfort padding on the seat and back. The certified protector is made from 16cm high-impact absorption foam, and it has an inbuilt reserve container.

A large back pocket will swallow your rucksack, and there is a small zipped pocket on the side. At 3.7kg for the S-M size, Niviuk say the Makan is among the lightest harnesses in its class, which makes life easier for beginners for those frequent walks up the training slope.

Niviuk Makan specs

The Makan is available in four sizes, each EN and LTF certified to 120kg.

niviuk.com

