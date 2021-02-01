Kortel Kanibal Race II ST (short tail)
Monday 1 February, 2021
Kortel have made a short-tail version of the Kanibal Race II harness. The Kanibal Race II ST (Short Tail) is 150g lighter than the standard version, designed for cross-country pilots who are not all-out racers.
The rest of the harness is the same as the race version, with left and right reserve pockets, drinks tube system, under-seat ballast with release tube, adjustable stability and drogue chute pocket.
VIDEO
korteldesign.com
