Kortel Kanibal Race II ST (short tail)

Kortel have made a short-tail version of the Kanibal Race II harness. The Kanibal Race II ST (Short Tail) is 150g lighter than the standard version, designed for cross-country pilots who are not all-out racers.

The rest of the harness is the same as the race version, with left and right reserve pockets, drinks tube system, under-seat ballast with release tube, adjustable stability and drogue chute pocket.

korteldesign.com