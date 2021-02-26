fbpx
Gear News

Klimber 2 P: Niviuk’s 2021 X-Alps wing

Friday 26 February, 2021

Niviuk have revealed their 2021 Red Bull X-Alps wing: The two-liner Klimber 2 P is predicted to be under 3kg, even in the biggest size.

It has 64 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.95, and Niviuk say its performance is “top drawer” and its handling precise and immediate. It’s made for “maximum control and efficiency in all phases of flight”, from tricky launches and landings to efficiently carving through turbulent air.

Niviuk Klimber 2 P specs

The Klimber 2 P has a new pitch-stabilising profile and internal structure, and uses thinner nitinol rods to support the leading edge. Niviuk say it’s not only lighter (the 22m² Klimber P weighed 3.2kg) but it packs down smaller too.

The serial version will be made from Porcher Skytex 27 on the top surface with 25g/m² Dokdo underneath, and available in Blizzard (blue) or X-Alps (white) colours in three sizes, 20, 21 and 23m².

Niviuk.com

