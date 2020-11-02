BGD release Base 2 (high EN-B)

BGD have released their new high EN-B paraglider, the Base 2. It replaces the Punk, and they say it’s high performance and very confidence inspiring: “More distance, more fun!”

BGD say:

“The new arc design and technologies in the Base 2 have allowed us to make big increases in performance, but without losing that all-important direct, playful BGD handling. We’ve upped the cell count to 57 and increased roll stability, while the sail and line tension are fine-tuned to achieve a perfectly balanced feel in the air“.

New features include a multi-reefing brake system. BGD say this gives pilots precise control with small brake movements over the first part of the brake range, while keeping the overall brake travel long for safety.

The new B/C steering design has an additional ‘speed riser’ that links the C-handles with the speed system to make C-steering lighter and more precise. The Base 2 also has the double leading-edge that was seen on the Cure 2.

The wing is made from Porcher Skytex 38g/m² on top, 40g/m² Eazyfly on the bottom surface, and it weighs 5kg in the M size. The lines are a mixture of unsheathed upper and sheathed lower.



The bright and funky colour scheme is Aztec inspired, and comes in three choices. Pictured here is Ice, and it’s also offered in Earth and Fire.

