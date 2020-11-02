fbpx
Search
Subscribe
 
Gear News

BGD release Base 2 (high EN-B)

Monday 2 November, 2020

BGD have released their new high EN-B paraglider, the Base 2. It replaces the Punk, and they say it’s high performance and very confidence inspiring: “More distance, more fun!”

BGD say:

The new arc design and technologies in the Base 2 have allowed us to make big increases in performance, but without losing that all-important direct, playful BGD handling. We’ve upped the cell count to 57 and increased roll stability, while the sail and line tension are fine-tuned to achieve a perfectly balanced feel in the air“.

New features include a multi-reefing brake system. BGD say this gives pilots precise control with small brake movements over the first part of the brake range, while keeping the overall brake travel long for safety.

The new B/C steering design has an additional ‘speed riser’ that links the C-handles with the speed system to make C-steering lighter and more precise. The Base 2 also has the double leading-edge that was seen on the Cure 2.

The wing is made from Porcher Skytex 38g/m² on top, 40g/m² Eazyfly on the bottom surface, and it weighs 5kg in the M size. The lines are a mixture of unsheathed upper and sheathed lower.
BGD Base 2 specs
The bright and funky colour scheme is Aztec inspired, and comes in three choices. Pictured here is Ice, and it’s also offered in Earth and Fire.

flybgd.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK