Gear News

Advance Sigma 11: EN C

Friday 15 January, 2021

Advance’s new EN-C cross-country wing, the Sigma 11, is ready in all five sizes. First deliveries are expected in March, in time for the 2021 XC season.

Advance say the Sigma 11 has outstanding performance with exceptional pitch and directional stability. Handling is “exceptionally precise” with a two-liner feel, and the latest technologies include internally sewn mini ribs. Sepp Inniger says the softer canopy makes it relaxing to fly, especially when accelerated.

It is lighter than the 10 by around 400g, with the smallest, 20m², size just 4kg. Weight savings have come from the internal structure – there are no C-wires – rather than the cloth, which is 32 and 38g/m² Porcher Skytex. Advance say this means it is not only lighter, but easier and more compact to pack too.

There are five sizes, 20m² to 28m²,  and seamless ‘ideal’ weight ranges make it easy to find the right size for your all-up weight.

Advance Sigma 11 specs

advance.swiss

