Gear News

777 R-Light 3: lightweight EN B

Monday 15 March, 2021

The new R-Light 3 from Triple Seven is the lightweight version of the Rook 3 and, “a wing that is made for aerial adventure”.

It packs down small and is perfect for pilots with vol-bivouac adventures in mind: a lightweight cross-country wing with EN-B safety.

Designer Urban Valic says, “It has plenty enough performance to take you ‘anywhere’ without overwhelming your senses along the way, and it’s such a pleasure to pack and carry we think you’ll be just about ready to set off on foot again moments after you have touched down.””

It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 top and bottom with Dominico 30 on the leading edge, and the MS size weighs 3.75kg. The Rook 3 weighs 4.8kg in the same size. 777 say they kept with standard risers to make its handling easier, especially as its intended mountain use can mean rugged, tricky launches.

You can choose the size of rucksack your R-Light 3 comes with, and 777 recommend vol-bivouac pilots to use their new compress concertina bag for easy small packing and optimal protection.

777 R-Light 3 specs

777gliders.com

