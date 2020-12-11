777 P-Light 2: hike-and-fly / mountain wing

Triple Seven have updated their dedicated hike-and-fly and alpinism wing. The P-Light 2 is designed for pilots who like to hike, and want more than just a fly down.

It has an aspect ratio of 5.0 and is made in 19m² and 21m² sizes, slightly bigger than the original (17 and 19.5m²), and better for thermalling. It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 with sheathed lower lines, padded brake handles and narrow colour-coded risers.

The 19m² size comes in bright orange and weighs 2.6kg; the 21m² is green and weighs 2.8kg. It comes with its own lightweight Compress concertina-packing bag (160g) to help you pack it down small.

777gliders.com