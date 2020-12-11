fbpx
Search
Subscribe
 
Gear News

777 P-Light 2: hike-and-fly / mountain wing

Friday 11 December, 2020

Triple Seven have updated their dedicated hike-and-fly and alpinism wing. The P-Light 2 is designed for pilots who like to hike, and want more than just a fly down.

It has an aspect ratio of 5.0 and is made in 19m² and 21m² sizes, slightly bigger than the original (17 and 19.5m²), and better for thermalling. It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 with sheathed lower lines, padded brake handles and narrow colour-coded risers.

The 19m² size comes in bright orange and weighs 2.6kg; the 21m² is green and weighs 2.8kg. It comes with its own lightweight Compress concertina-packing bag (160g) to help you pack it down small.

777 P-Light 2 specs

777 Compress bag for P-Light 2

The P-=Light 2 is delivered in this 160g Compress bag

777gliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK