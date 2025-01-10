First Look Video: Advance Lightness 4

The Advance Lightness 4 is the latest incarnation of Advance’s everyday cross-country paragliding pod harness.

Notably, this version adds a new rear inflatable fairing along with updated comfort and instrument console. Weighing 3.6kg in the large size, the harness is supplied with Advance’s matching Lightpack DLS.

Advance have spared nothing in their attention to detail with this harness – even using 3D body scans to help improve the comfort of the seat. Overall the Lightness 4 is now a very comfortable place to be with great support across the whole back.

We took it flying in the southern French Alps where the sun shines all year!

advance.swiss