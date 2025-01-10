Advance Lightness 4 harness review video
Harnesses and reserves

First Look Video: Advance Lightness 4

Advance have spared nothing in their attention to detail with this harness

10 January, 2025, by Marcus King

The Advance Lightness 4 is the latest incarnation of Advance’s everyday cross-country paragliding pod harness.

Notably, this version adds a new rear inflatable fairing along with updated comfort and instrument console. Weighing 3.6kg in the large size, the harness is supplied with Advance’s matching Lightpack DLS.

Advance have spared nothing in their attention to detail with this harness – even using 3D body scans to help improve the comfort of the seat. Overall the Lightness 4 is now a very comfortable place to be with great support across the whole back.

We took it flying in the southern French Alps where the sun shines all year!

advance.swiss

You may also like

First Look: Neo Suspender 2.0 pod harness

Neo’s Suspender 2.0 was released last year after three years in development and is a non-faired pod for all levels of XC pilot
Read More
Paragliding competition harnesses

The Harness Files: Part 3

Competition harnesses are developed for maximum performance – but does that sacrifice safety or user-friendliness? 
Read More
Neo Suspender 2.0 harness

 Insight: Neo Suspender 2.0 

Designed for cross country with input from Maxime Pinot, Charlie King takes a look at this high-end XC harness
Read More

Premium Articles

Coupe Icare 2024: All the new paragliders and harnesses

The annual Coupe Icare took place from 17-22 September 2024. We trawled the gear tents to find out what's new
Read More
What clouds tell us

The message of the clouds – Lesson 9: What clouds tell us

Clouds are up there where we want to be. That's an important reason why they can tell us what the air is doing and what is going to happen.
Read More
A tracklog showing a 500km flight in Brazil

“The best bit was flying wing-to-wing at 500k”

Hugo Hadaš and Stanislav Klikar flew 503km straight line on 20 October 2024, from Carnaubas in northeast Brazil
Read More