Being chased by a dog while paragliding in the snow. Gin Gliders. Photo: Jerome Maupoint
Design Insight: Open Harnesses

They offer simplicity, comfort and control. Bastienne Wentzel makes the case for the open harness

9 September, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel | Main image: Jérôme Maupoint

On large, popular launches it’s easy to be convinced that you’re not really part of the scene unless you’re flying a pod harness. Open or sit harnesses are rare and if you fly one, inevitably someone will ask: “When are you going to get a pod?”

The reality is, there are several disciplines where an open harness is much more convenient. In fact, they are very popular and manufacturers tell us they sell more open harnesses than pods. There are so many types that there is an open harness for any flying style. And they are most definitely not only for beginners.

The definition of an open harness would be any harness without a leg cover or pod. Many call these a sit harness which is a suitable name as well. Although we ‘sit’ in all harnesses – we hardly ever see an extremely reclined position anymore as in early pods – the body position in a pod harness is a little more supine. But more on that later.

Reasons to fly an open harness

Pilots choose to fly an open harness...

