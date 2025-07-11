Touring the Ozone factory with Pal Takats
Design Insights

Watch: Inside the Ozone factory with Pál Takáts

It's Christmas for Pál

11 July, 2025, by Cross Country

“Let’s open this baby!” Pál Takáts channels that ‘new glider’ smell, look and feel in this factory tour video of the Ozone factory in Vietnam, released by Ozone this week.

Pál is given a guided tour of the Ozone-owned factory, moving from quality control through to materials storage to ordering, laser cutting and glider manufacturing.

Along the way he is told it takes “3,000” pieces to assemble one glider. “That’s why we have a lot of lasers!”

He also visits harness production and sees harnesses from the competition Submarine to the ultralight F*Lite and the X-Alps harness the SubLite.

“We just receive the products and don’t think much about how it is being made, but it is very interesting to learn about it,” Pál says.

You may also like

Veso Ovcharov braves the cloud to showcase the Delta 5 with the new F*Race-2 ultra-light cocoon at the Stubai Cup in Austria in March Photo: Marcus King

Design Insight: Delta 5

Ozone's design manager Dav Dagault explains how they made their new accessible EN-C paraglider a “pure two-liner”
Read More
Winglets-on-Paragliders-2500-Erwin-Voogt

Stubai Cup: All the new gear for 2024

From the newest fleet of EN As to the latest lightweight two-line EN Cs, we toured the paragliding expo in Stubai to find out the latest news
Read More
Luc Armant talks Photon

Insight: The Ozone Photon with Luc Armant

The Ozone Photon is one of the new breed of two-line EN C paragliders released in 2023. Designer Luc Armant explains more about the wing
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding above the Streif in Austria. Photo: Marcus King

Destination: The Streif, Kitzbühel, Austria

Hike-and-fly the legendary downhill ski run on the Hahnenkamm above Kitzbühel, Austria
Read More
Hannes Maier, chief technical officer at the Red Bull X-Alps in front of his live-tracking screens at race HQ in Fuschl am See, Austria. Photo: Christian Lorenz/zooom

Insight: Live Tracking

The live tracking system for the Red Bull X-Alps works on a mesh system and promises better coverage than ever. We take a look
Read More

The Essential Role of SIV

SIV is a foundation for safer and more effective flying. Dilan Benedetti dives into the relationship between mind, body and manoeuvres
Read More