Watch: Inside the Ozone factory with Pál Takáts

“Let’s open this baby!” Pál Takáts channels that ‘new glider’ smell, look and feel in this factory tour video of the Ozone factory in Vietnam, released by Ozone this week.

Pál is given a guided tour of the Ozone-owned factory, moving from quality control through to materials storage to ordering, laser cutting and glider manufacturing.

Along the way he is told it takes “3,000” pieces to assemble one glider. “That’s why we have a lot of lasers!”

He also visits harness production and sees harnesses from the competition Submarine to the ultralight F*Lite and the X-Alps harness the SubLite.

“We just receive the products and don’t think much about how it is being made, but it is very interesting to learn about it,” Pál says.