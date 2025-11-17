Watch: Steve Ham Flatland Masterclass Trailer
Flatland flying and flatland convergence17 November, 2025, by Steve Ham
You may also like
Masterclass: Alpine Cross-Country Flying with Ferdi Vogel
Alpine XC guru Ferdi Vogel talks about lee side flying, triangle theory, thermalling techniques, speedbar use and an "easy" 100km FAIRead More
Masterclass: Hike-and-fly with Paul Guschlbauer
From planning to psychology, the mountain athlete and pilot talks through all things hike-and-flyRead More
Premium Articles
Weather: When Valley Winds Reverse
Sometimes, valley winds flow the 'wrong' way – pilot and weather guru Honza Rejmanek takes a look at where and whyRead More
Coupe Icare Expo 2025
Explore the latest innovations at the Coupe Icare Expo 2025 with our round-up of new gear including harnesses and gliders.Read More