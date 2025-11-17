Watch: Steve Ham Flatland Masterclass Trailer

Steve Ham
Flatland flying and flatland convergence

17 November, 2025, by Steve Ham

Steve Ham first flew a hang glider in 1981. A decade later he ‘discovered’ Piedrahita at the foot of the Gredos Mountains in Central Spain, then largely unrecognised as a flying site which he set about putting on the map. He’s been there more or less ever since. Over the years Steve has been a comp pilot, organised and run World Cups, set numerous national and site records and coached thousands of students. As an illustrator and caricature artist his work will be familiar to regular subscribers and those who follow him on social media.  

It’s unlikely there’s anyone who knows more about flying the flats in central Spain than Steve Ham. This is your chance to learn from one of the sport’s legends who’s been flying in Spain since the beginning. 

The learning objectives will include: 

  • Why Piedrahita remains one of the best places to fly 
  • Why 100km is possible for low-airtimers
  • How our understanding of conditions has changed over the decades
  • How to fly the area’s famous 400km line of convergence 
  • Understanding thermal triggers when flying the flats 
  • The importance of timing 
  • Analysis of comp tasks and classic lines 

This talk promises to be a great discussion as Steve shares his insights from a lifetime of flying Piedrahita. 

Cross Country runs six Masterclasses per year, free for all subscribers. Please only register if you can definitely attend – otherwise someone else might miss out.

WHEN: 19:00 UK / 20:00 CEST / 12:00 PT, Monday 1 December

