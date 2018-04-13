Search
 
Gear News, News

Yooda Yak 185 paramotor

Friday 13 April, 2018

Yooda Yak 185 paramotorYooda’s new Yak 185 paramotor is powered by the Vittorazi Moster 185 engine, and ideal for intermediate PPG pilots. 

Built on the weld-free laminated aluminium Yak frame, the Yak 185 has a carbon fibre air conveyor and tank cover, and a 1.2mm dyneema net. The frame folds down for transport using a push-button system.

There is a pulley fixed to the frame to facilitate engine starting, and the swing arms have adjustable attachment points and a torque effect compensation system.

The air-cooled two-stroke Vittorazi Moster 185 has a 66x54mm bore and a maximum of 7,800rpm.

yooda.it

Yooda Yak 185 paramotor

 

