Dudek Warp 3 paramotor wing

Originally designed for competition, Dudek’s new Warp 3 paramotor wing is aimed at pilots who expect the highest performance but also want it for everyday use. Improvements include a significantly expanded speed range (approx. 6 km/h slower at trim speed) increased efficiency and comfort, reduced brake pressure and improved roll stability.

The risers have also undergone significant changes. Their design is based on the narrow, 15mm-wide riser used in the Snake 4. A new type of Rollercam trimmer buckle has also been incorporated, improving comfort and reducing wear on the trimmer risers.

Dudek also say the wing provides greater comfort in turbulence and a reduced brake pressure gives better handling. It also offers easier takeoffs.

“Warp 3 will meet all the needs of demanding PPG pilots who enjoy long-distance flights or those for whom flight economy is a priority,” say Dudek.

They recommend it for pilots experienced in flying Hadron 3-class wings. “Warp 3 will meet all the needs of demanding PPG pilots who enjoy long-distance flights or those for whom flight economy is a priority,” Dudek add.

Additional features include a new aerofoil, a new outline and modified arc and overall “a completely reimagined design”.

It is available in five sizes up to a weight of 160kg and three colour options.

dudek.eu