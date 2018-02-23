XC Tracer Mini II acoustic vario

The XC Tracer Mini II is a tiny acoustic-only vario powered by a solar cell, with lag-free indication of lift or sink.
The solar cell delivers more energy than is needed for running the device and the surplus is stored in a lithium polymer battery. XC Tracer say the vario will run for 8-12 hours with no sun, depending on volume setting.
The tiny package (44.5 x 44.5 x 16.5mm and 30g) offers:
Time-lag free indication of climb / sink rate
Extremely easy operation
Drag and Drop Firmware Update
User configurable acoustics / tone setting with tone simulator at xctracer.com
State of the art electroncis using a 9-DOF IMU (inertial measurement unit) and Mems pressure sensor
Solar cell with efficiency of 22.5%
Runtime with fully charged battery and without sunshine 8-12h, depending on volume setting
The XC Tracer II will ship from the end of February 2018.
AltAIR, who make the smartphone hang-glider pod featured in issue 180, now supply 3D-printed base-tube brackets to attach them to. The brackets can be made for various base tubes, and are supplied with stainless steel eye-bolts and pins. Now we have brackets for all range of Aeros speedbars (carbon, aluminium and round), WW (carbon and aluminium), […]