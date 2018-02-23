XC Tracer Mini II acoustic vario

The XC Tracer Mini II is a tiny acoustic-only vario powered by a solar cell, with lag-free indication of lift or sink.

The solar cell delivers more energy than is needed for running the device and the surplus is stored in a lithium polymer battery. XC Tracer say the vario will run for 8-12 hours with no sun, depending on volume setting.

The tiny package (44.5 x 44.5 x 16.5mm and 30g) offers:

Time-lag free indication of climb / sink rate

Extremely easy operation

Drag and Drop Firmware Update

User configurable acoustics / tone setting with tone simulator at xctracer.com

State of the art electroncis using a 9-DOF IMU (inertial measurement unit) and Mems pressure sensor

Solar cell with efficiency of 22.5%

Runtime with fully charged battery and without sunshine 8-12h, depending on volume setting

The XC Tracer II will ship from the end of February 2018.

xctracer.com