Salomon S/Lab Skyway: hike-and-fly shoes

S/Lab Skyway: Salomon's hike-and-fly shoe was made in collaboration with Maxime Pinot

Salomon’s S/Lab Skyway, the shoes Maxime Pinot helped to develop then raced the Red Bull X-Alps in, are now available to buy. They are made specifically for hike-and-fly racing and retail at €200 a pair.

Salomon’s S/Lab products are their top-of-their range models, developed with and for top-class athletes to compete in, and they have some of the world’s best ultra runners working with them.

The Skyway is their first shoe that is dedicated to hike-and-fly. The Annecy-based manufacturer worked with “a community of athletes in Europe”, but notably Maxime Pinot, who is right at the top of hike-and-fly racing and also lives nearby, to develop a shoe for the specific needs of this niche sport.