Video: Syride SYS’Evolution Unboxed

Saturday 5 May, 2018

Syride’s new Sys’Evolution flight computer is ready, after over a year in development and a crateful of prototypes. We got our hands on one to review and here is our unboxing video:

Syride say the all-singing, all-dancing instrument is highly capable but very user-friendly. Its 6-inch easy-to-read e-ink screen has a 3D map display with airspace and waypoints, and a resistive touchscreen that can be operated with gloves. It has an inbuilt GPS chip, wi-fi, Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Technical details

Function : Alti-Vario-GPS with G-force meter
connectivity : WI-FI Bluetooth USB
Size : 11.2cm x 17cm x 1.5cm
Weight : <300gr
Headset jack : Yes 3.5mm Stereo
Topography : Worldwide
Road map : Worldwide
Airspaces : Worldwide
Screen : 6 inch high contrast electronic ink 800×600 16 levels of gray
Touch screen : Yes with or without gloves
Volume : 4 levels & OFF position
Autonomy : Between 20 & 30h
Memory : 2000h flight (1pt/sec)
Waypoints : 25 000
Routes : 200 routes of 150 waypoints max
Output files : IGC, GPX and KML
Online flightbook : included
Cockpit fixing : with velcro (included)
Thermal sniffer : activable from -0.1m/s to +0.1m/s
Instant vario : Yes via 3-Axis Accelerometer
weather station : Yes via configurable screen
SMS warning : Yes 3 levels (via phone bluetooth)
Price : 649€

 

syride.com

