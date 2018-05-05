Video: Syride SYS’Evolution Unboxed

Syride’s new Sys’Evolution flight computer is ready, after over a year in development and a crateful of prototypes. We got our hands on one to review and here is our unboxing video:

Syride say the all-singing, all-dancing instrument is highly capable but very user-friendly. Its 6-inch easy-to-read e-ink screen has a 3D map display with airspace and waypoints, and a resistive touchscreen that can be operated with gloves. It has an inbuilt GPS chip, wi-fi, Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Technical details

Function : Alti-Vario-GPS with G-force meter connectivity : WI-FI Bluetooth USB Size : 11.2cm x 17cm x 1.5cm Weight : <300gr Headset jack : Yes 3.5mm Stereo Topography : Worldwide Road map : Worldwide Airspaces : Worldwide Screen : 6 inch high contrast electronic ink 800×600 16 levels of gray Touch screen : Yes with or without gloves Volume : 4 levels & OFF position Autonomy : Between 20 & 30h Memory : 2000h flight (1pt/sec) Waypoints : 25 000 Routes : 200 routes of 150 waypoints max Output files : IGC, GPX and KML Online flightbook : included Cockpit fixing : with velcro (included) Thermal sniffer : activable from -0.1m/s to +0.1m/s Instant vario : Yes via 3-Axis Accelerometer weather station : Yes via configurable screen SMS warning : Yes 3 levels (via phone bluetooth) Price : 649€

syride.com