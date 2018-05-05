Video: Syride SYS’Evolution Unboxed

Syride’s new Sys’Evolution flight computer is ready, after over a year in development and a crateful of prototypes. We got our hands on one to review and here is our unboxing video:
Syride say the all-singing, all-dancing instrument is highly capable but very user-friendly. Its 6-inch easy-to-read e-ink screen has a 3D map display with airspace and waypoints, and a resistive touchscreen that can be operated with gloves. It has an inbuilt GPS chip, wi-fi, Bluetooth and USB connectivity.
Technical details
Function :
Alti-Vario-GPS with G-force meter
connectivity :
WI-FI Bluetooth USB
Size :
11.2cm x 17cm x 1.5cm
Weight :
<300gr
Headset jack :
Yes 3.5mm Stereo
Topography :
Worldwide
Road map :
Worldwide
Airspaces :
Worldwide
Screen :
6 inch high contrast electronic ink 800×600 16 levels of gray
