Synergy 7: fuel-in frame paramotor

Designed by engineer Claude Fiset, Synergy paramotor frames store the fuel inside the frame itself – no petrol tank – which is designed to make them safer and easier to carry.
Version 7 has a lighter frame of around 20.5kg with an engine under 150cc and a carbon propeller, and a greater fuel capacity of around 11 litres.
The base is made of high-density polyethylene, and is flexible and “nearly indestructible”. The frame is fitted together with just 12 nuts and bolts (no welds) and you can pack it up into a carrying case to transport it.
If you do have a hard landing and break something, most replacement parts can easily be found on the high street. The Synergy 7 is sold in kits with various propellers and engines. More about this, and about the Synergy 7’s design features, on Synergy’s website, synergyparamotors.com.
