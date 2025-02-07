Airfer upgrades EVO PPG frame

Spanish trike manufacturer Airfer has unveiled a newly upgraded Explorer Evo paramotor frame. “It’s a new, simple and smart frame design,” they say. New ergonomics in the frame design mean greater comfort for pilot on launch, landings as well as in the air.



Other features include multi-engine support for different engine options and an 18-litre fuel tank. Airfer say it’s also quick and easy to dismount, making it straightforward to travel. Pilots can choose between stainless steel or titanium.

In addition, the Evo frame features new arms and a fixing system for micro-adjustment. “This provides multiple adjustment options to pilots in all directions – height, width, length and deepness,” say Airfer.

They add: “The new arms adjustment system, combined with the new ergonomics in the frame, makes the Evo PPG perfectly conform to every pilot, every engine and flying challenge.”

airfer.com

