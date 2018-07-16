Supair’s Delight 3 is a “light and precise” cross-country pod harness with “optimised passive safety”.

The company say they have kept the features that made the Delight 2 so popular, while improving the comfort and safety, in part by incorporating a new frame with improved back protection.

The Delight 3 will be available in sizes S, M, L and XL, with a choice of two sizes of carbon footplate. The M harness weighs 3.7 kg all-in, which includes the carbon seatplate, footplate, reserve pod, Bumpair and complete dorsal and under-seat protection.

The M size will be available by mid-July 2018, with sizes L, S and XL following in the next few weeks.

RRP 1350€ including taxes.

supair.com