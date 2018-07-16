Search
 
Gear News, News

Supair Delight 3 lightweight pod harness

Monday 16 July, 2018

Supair’s Delight 3 is a “light and precise” cross-country pod harness with “optimised passive safety”.

The company say they have kept the features that made the Delight 2 so popular, while improving the comfort and safety, in part by incorporating a new frame with improved back protection.

The Delight 3 will be available in sizes S, M, L and XL, with a choice of two sizes of carbon footplate. The M harness weighs 3.7 kg all-in, which includes the carbon seatplate, footplate, reserve pod, Bumpair and complete dorsal and under-seat protection.

The M size will be available by mid-July 2018, with sizes L, S and XL following in the next few weeks.

RRP 1350€ including taxes.

supair.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE