Sol AMX 2 paraglider harness

Sol’s new AMX2 is a sleek and aerodynamic open harness for leisure and cross-country pilots.
The AMX 2 is more compact than its predecessor, thanks to a new more efficient but lower volume 14cm back protector. There are additional side protectors, an anti-G pocket and two reserve compartments.
Designed as a performance cross-country harness, the AMX 2 has a stirrup, and a geometry which Sol say makes it very precise and responsive. It is toughly built, but lighter than the AMX at 4.7kg in the M size, or 4.5kg to 5.2kg across the five sizes. It is certified to 120kg, and available in black with grey, red or green trim.
