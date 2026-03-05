BogdanFly X Zeppelin
Gear NewsNews

BogdanFly release the ultralight X-Zeppelin

The Zeppelin has been updated – the X-Zeppelin is new

5 March, 2026, by Cross Country

BogdanFly have launched two harnesses – the second iteration of the Zeppelin, a “harness for everyday flying” as well as the X Zeppelin, an ultralight for hike-and-fly competitions. BogdanFly say the Zeppelin 2 has a range of uses from high-level comps to hike-and-fly missions in wild places to big distance XCs.

Upgrades include an enlarged cockpit with removeable flight deck, a fin on the underside of the tail to provide maximum stability and an ergonomic carbon speed bar. The inflatable protector with lumbar support has also been updated. “Diagonal rib technology provides complete lumbar support. It has a 29g rating and protection up to the shoulders,” say BogdanFly.

BogdanFly Zeppelin 2
BogdanFly Zeppelin 2

The Zeppelin 2 is a seatboard harness and “very comfortable in flight”, they say. Other features include two underseat reserve containers, 20l storage volume, inflatable protector, a three-step speedbar and magnetic zip-closure system. It weighs 3.2kg and 2.2kg in the lite version.

X-Zeppelin

X Zeppelin meanwhile is an ultralight harness weighing 1.49kg in the size L. It’s designed for “hike-and-fly competitions and cross-country where hiking is involved”.

The harness features an underseat reserve with bridles running to the shoulders, 15l of storage on the back and an additional 5l under the seat. The cockpit is open and has two in-flight pockets. The sleeves and neckline have stretch Lycra inserts.

It uses the same inflatable protector as the full-weight Zeppelin 2 featuring internal cross-bracing for better back support.

The original Bogdan Fly Zeppelin

bogdanfly.ltd

You may also like

Wanaka hike and fly race 2026

Daniel Rosinsky wins Wanaka Hike-and-Fly 2026

Daniel Rosinsky has won this year's Wanaka Hike and Fly race, which took place over three days in the mountains of Wanaka, New Zealand
Read More
Neo Race Up in flight

Neo release Race Up performance harness

Neo have unveiled details of the new Race Up, an ultralight paraglider harness built for performance flying
Read More
Paul Guschlbauer launches from Hahnenkamm Kitzbühel during Wanderbird

Wanderbird launch 800km Alpine challenge

Wanderbird have announced details of an eight-day hike-and-fly challenge across the Alps, starting in Westerndorf, Austria on 13 June
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding and skiing in Annecy with Joanna Di Grigoli

Adventure Mode: Ski-and-fly off-season Annecy

Off-season is the ideal time to visit Annecy in France and explore a less crowded version of this paragliding mecca
Read More
Paragliding wave. The smooth cloud indicates the top of the rising air in the wave. Unlike a cumulus which forms and dissipates quickly from convection, wave clouds can “stand” in the same place for a long time. Clouds form on the crests of the waves due to cooling and dissipate in the troughs due to warming. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying

Adi Geisegger experienced the flight of his life on a winter’s day in the Alps, when he connected with wave – “Spectacular”
Read More
Paragliding in Kenya with Convergence Paragliding. Photo: Photos: Shaun Mousley / Convergence PG

Adventure Mode: Free-flight safari in Kenya

From the well known Kerio Valley to heli-paragliding in the northern Highlands there is huge potential in Kenya
Read More