BogdanFly release the ultralight X-Zeppelin

BogdanFly have launched two harnesses – the second iteration of the Zeppelin, a “harness for everyday flying” as well as the X Zeppelin, an ultralight for hike-and-fly competitions. BogdanFly say the Zeppelin 2 has a range of uses from high-level comps to hike-and-fly missions in wild places to big distance XCs.

Upgrades include an enlarged cockpit with removeable flight deck, a fin on the underside of the tail to provide maximum stability and an ergonomic carbon speed bar. The inflatable protector with lumbar support has also been updated. “Diagonal rib technology provides complete lumbar support. It has a 29g rating and protection up to the shoulders,” say BogdanFly.

BogdanFly Zeppelin 2

The Zeppelin 2 is a seatboard harness and “very comfortable in flight”, they say. Other features include two underseat reserve containers, 20l storage volume, inflatable protector, a three-step speedbar and magnetic zip-closure system. It weighs 3.2kg and 2.2kg in the lite version.

X-Zeppelin

X Zeppelin meanwhile is an ultralight harness weighing 1.49kg in the size L. It’s designed for “hike-and-fly competitions and cross-country where hiking is involved”.

The harness features an underseat reserve with bridles running to the shoulders, 15l of storage on the back and an additional 5l under the seat. The cockpit is open and has two in-flight pockets. The sleeves and neckline have stretch Lycra inserts.

It uses the same inflatable protector as the full-weight Zeppelin 2 featuring internal cross-bracing for better back support.

The original Bogdan Fly Zeppelin

