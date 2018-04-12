Search
 
Gear News, News

Simonini PPG engines: 140, 250, Mini 2 Evo

Thursday 12 April, 2018

Simonini have released two new paramotor engines – the 140 and 250, and have upgraded the popular Mini 2 Evo.

Simonini 140

The Simonini 140, pictured top of page, is a lightweight and efficient engine suitable for all pilots.

The 138cc engine offers 60kg thrust and weighs just 11kg. Simonini say it is easy to start, and very reliable.

Simonini 250

Simonini 250

Simonini 250

The 250 is a high-performance engine for expert pilots. Simonini say it can be mounted on any type of frame for solo or tandem use with paramotors or trikes. They say its excellent power for its weight – it delivers 90kg thrust and weighs just over 17kg – makes it an excellent choice for speed and slalom races.

Simonini Mini 2 Evo

Simonini Mini 2 Evo

Mini 2 Evo

The popular and successful competition engine, the Mini 2 Evo has been upgraded with a lighter muffler and airbox.

simonini-flying.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE