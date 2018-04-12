Simonini PPG engines: 140, 250, Mini 2 Evo

Simonini have released two new paramotor engines – the 140 and 250, and have upgraded the popular Mini 2 Evo.
Simonini 140
The Simonini 140, pictured top of page, is a lightweight and efficient engine suitable for all pilots.
The 138cc engine offers 60kg thrust and weighs just 11kg. Simonini say it is easy to start, and very reliable.
- Bore: 58mm
- Stroke: 52mm
- Displacement: 138cc
- Compression Ratio: 12.5/1
- Ready to fly: 11kg
- Consumption at 6,500rpm: 2.5 litres/hr
- Power at 8,400rpm: 20hp
- Static thrust: Over 60kg
Simonini 250
The 250 is a high-performance engine for expert pilots. Simonini say it can be mounted on any type of frame for solo or tandem use with paramotors or trikes. They say its excellent power for its weight – it delivers 90kg thrust and weighs just over 17kg – makes it an excellent choice for speed and slalom races.
- Bore: 70mm
- Stroke: 60mm
- Displacement: 230.80cc
- Compression Ratio: 10/1
- Ready to fly: 17.3kg
- Consumption at 5,000rpm: 3 litres/hr
- Power at 8,000rpm: 33hp
- Static thrust: Over 90kg
Mini 2 Evo
The popular and successful competition engine, the Mini 2 Evo has been upgraded with a lighter muffler and airbox.
- Bore: 70mm
- Strok: 60mm
- Displacement: 230.80 cc
- Compression Ratio: 10/1
- Ready to fly: 19.3kg
- Consumption at 5,000rpm: 3 litres/hr
- Power at 8,000rpm: 33hp
- Static thrust
