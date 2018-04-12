Simonini PPG engines: 140, 250, Mini 2 Evo

Simonini have released two new paramotor engines – the 140 and 250, and have upgraded the popular Mini 2 Evo.

Simonini 140

The Simonini 140, pictured top of page, is a lightweight and efficient engine suitable for all pilots.

The 138cc engine offers 60kg thrust and weighs just 11kg. Simonini say it is easy to start, and very reliable.

Bore: 58mm

Stroke: 52mm

Displacement: 138cc

Compression Ratio: 12.5/1

Ready to fly: 11kg

Consumption at 6,500rpm: 2.5 litres/hr

Power at 8,400rpm: 20hp

Static thrust: Over 60kg

Simonini 250

The 250 is a high-performance engine for expert pilots. Simonini say it can be mounted on any type of frame for solo or tandem use with paramotors or trikes. They say its excellent power for its weight – it delivers 90kg thrust and weighs just over 17kg – makes it an excellent choice for speed and slalom races.

Bore: 70mm

Stroke: 60mm

Displacement: 230.80cc

Compression Ratio: 10/1

Ready to fly: 17.3kg

Consumption at 5,000rpm: 3 litres/hr

Power at 8,000rpm: 33hp

Static thrust: Over 90kg

Mini 2 Evo

The popular and successful competition engine, the Mini 2 Evo has been upgraded with a lighter muffler and airbox.

Bore: 70mm

Strok: 60mm

Displacement: 230.80 cc

Compression Ratio: 10/1

Ready to fly: 19.3kg

Consumption at 5,000rpm: 3 litres/hr

Power at 8,000rpm: 33hp

Static thrust

simonini-flying.com