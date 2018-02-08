Safety notice: Neo reserve container

The connection between the V-lines and the reserve on Advance Easiness and Easiness 2 harnesses should be replaced at the next opportunity. A replacement connection line can be obtained from Advance free of charge. In a safety bulletin released on 8 June 2017, Advance stated: A routine spot check of Advance incoming goods has revealed that the […]
Speedriding and speedflying specialists Neo have introduced the versatile X-Fly to their range. It can be used for pure foot-launched speedflying, strong-wind soaring or speedriding. The X-Fly is available in five sizes, from 9 to 18m², to cater for all levels of pilot from beginner through to extreme pilots. The sail is made from 42g double-coated Skytex Everlast, with a combination of […]
Neo have updated their ultralight String paragliding and speed flying harness, making it even lighter and more durable, and improving the leg straps. It’s made from lightweight Dyneema fabric, with Koroyd /3D mesh technology behind the strong and supple leg pads. Despite its minimalist looks, comfort was a design priority, and Neo say the String is comfortable enough […]