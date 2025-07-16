Ozone Lite rescue container
Safety notice: Ozone front container handles

"As a precaution, we ask that all container handles produced during this period be immediately taken out of use"

16 July, 2025, by Cross Country

Ozone have issued a safety notice concerning the handles for some front rescue containers manufactured since January 2021.

The notice reads:

“We have detected a manufacturing defect over one rescue handle delivered together with a reserve container. The following reserve containers produced between Jan 1st, 2021 and June 16th, 2025 might be concerned: Lite Rescue Container, Lite Rescue Container PPG, Cockpit Rescue Container.

As a precaution, we ask that all container handles produced during this period be immediately taken out of use. The handles must be replaced before next use.

Please contact the retailer from whom you purchased your container to receive a free replacement handle after returning your handle, which will be destroyed.

The defect affects the connection from the handle to container lanyard. This defect could result in the handle connection breaking before the reserve is fully deployed.

The replacement handles have a visible box-stitch pattern, as shown below.

For questions, please contact your dealer or team@flyozone.com

