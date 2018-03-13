Search
 
“Rebellious and enlightening”, BGD’s Punk

Tuesday 13 March, 2018

BGD say the EN-B Punk is an explosion of feel, controllability and fun with attitude and what they call Eyes Wide-Open safety:

“The punk tells you the truth about the air. Gliders that talk are safer. Safer gliders make pilots perform better. Better performing pilots fly further. Further flying pilots are happier pilots. Eyes Wide-open Safety produces happier pilots.

The Punk replaces the Base, and is a high-B. It has a flat aspect ratio of 5.42 and will be available in five sizes, for 50kg-125kg all-up. Those who love BGD’s distinctive technicolour designs won’t be disappointed with the Punk’s pixellated pattern, that comes in a choice of Infra, Ultra and Gamma colour combinations.

The Punk was unveiled at the Super Paragliding Testival in Stubai in March 2018, and the M size is the first size to be certified.

flybgd.com 

BGD Punk

 

