Search
 
Comps and Events, News

PAP Tinox: lightweight paramotor frame

Wednesday 30 May, 2018

PAP have released a new lightweight frame for paramotors or trikes, called the Tinox.

It is made from stainless steel and aluminium, and PAP say it is strong and well balanced.

“Always paying attention to the market we have been working since the beginning of last year in an evolution of our frame looking for less weight , comfort but without losing the robustness, and of course the safety that we have always sought.”

The Tinox fits Polini motors, and weighs 23kg with the Safari 125 or 24.3kg with the Moster Plus, which includes the Supair airbag harness.

The frame is 140cm, and fits 125cm or 130cm props. PAP say it can be easily disassembled, and individual sections can be replaced if necessary. The Tinox comes with its own case to aid storage and transport.

papteam.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE