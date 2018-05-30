PAP Tinox: lightweight paramotor frame

PAP have released a new lightweight frame for paramotors or trikes, called the Tinox.

It is made from stainless steel and aluminium, and PAP say it is strong and well balanced.

“Always paying attention to the market we have been working since the beginning of last year in an evolution of our frame looking for less weight , comfort but without losing the robustness, and of course the safety that we have always sought.”

The Tinox fits Polini motors, and weighs 23kg with the Safari 125 or 24.3kg with the Moster Plus, which includes the Supair airbag harness.

The frame is 140cm, and fits 125cm or 130cm props. PAP say it can be easily disassembled, and individual sections can be replaced if necessary. The Tinox comes with its own case to aid storage and transport.

papteam.com