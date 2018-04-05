Search
 
Mac Para Colorado reflex paramotor wing

Thursday 5 April, 2018

Mac Para have a new “safe, stable and efficient” reflex paramotor wing in their range, and it’s called the Colorado.

Its design incorporates technologies used in their competition wings, and Mac Para say it’s very efficient: you won’t need to be on full throttle to get top speed out of the Colorado, so you save on fuel and can go further on a tank.

For pilots who enjoy playing around, they have given the Colorado “superb” handling, with pleasant light brake pressure. It has separate wingtip steering toggles to use at faster trim settings or under acceleration, and it can be ordered with optional 2D steering.

Mac Para say they have ensured the Colorado is very easy to groundhandle, launch and land. There is plenty of energy for a landing flare, for instance. And despite it being capable of high speeds – 67km/h top speed according to their specifications table – they say it remains safe and stable.

Many high end reflex gliders can have a tendency to roll oscillate under power which requires constant active piloting and makes ‘hands off’ flying difficult. Not so with the Colorado! Nor does it have a tendency to pitch up and surge in rough conditions“.

DGAC certification is underway, and the Colorado will be made in six sizes, from 18m² to 30m².

Mac Para Colorado specs
macpara.com

