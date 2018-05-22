Evergreen paramotor engine from Minari

Minari say their ‘Evergreen’ PPG engine is a compact, powerful and reliable 180cc PPG engine offering 27HP and 72kg thrust at 7,700rpm.

Also known as F1-VRFE, the two-stroke engine has a forced-air cooling system and electric start and can be fitted to most paramotor frames on the market.

Features

Engine: two-stroke monocylinder

Crank case: magnesium

Cylinder: aluminium, 6 ports with nickel-silicon plating

Piston: two-rings, 1.2mm chromed

Compression ratio: 11:1

Inlet: Crank case reed valve with four petals

Carburetor: Walbro WB37C / Dell’Orto / Oko

Transmission: Poly V-belt

Reduction: Pulley ratio 1/2.76

Engine supports: four to six silent-block

Fuel: Unleaded + 2.5% synthetic oil

Rotation direction: frontal anti-clockwise

Air filter: Airbox

Spark plug cap: anti-jamming

Exhaust with aluminium muffler

Minari engines are subdivision of Parmakit, and are 100% made in Italy.

parmakit.com