Evergreen paramotor engine from Minari

Tuesday 22 May, 2018

Minari say their ‘Evergreen’ PPG engine is a compact, powerful and reliable 180cc PPG engine offering 27HP and 72kg thrust at 7,700rpm.  

Also known as F1-VRFE, the two-stroke engine has a forced-air cooling system and electric start and can be fitted to most paramotor frames on the market.

Features

Engine: two-stroke monocylinder
Crank case: magnesium
Cylinder: aluminium, 6 ports with nickel-silicon plating
Piston: two-rings, 1.2mm chromed
Compression ratio: 11:1
Inlet: Crank case reed valve with four petals
Carburetor: Walbro WB37C / Dell’Orto / Oko
Transmission: Poly V-belt
Reduction: Pulley ratio 1/2.76
Engine supports: four to six silent-block
Fuel: Unleaded + 2.5% synthetic oil
Rotation direction: frontal anti-clockwise
Air filter: Airbox
Spark plug cap: anti-jamming
Exhaust with aluminium muffler

Minari engines are subdivision of Parmakit, and are 100% made in Italy.

parmakit.com

