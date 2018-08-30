Cors-air Black Devil Pro paramotor

Cors-air’s Black Devil Pro paramotor is out. It is based on the M25 (Black Devil), but lighter, with “the same reliability and better performance”.

It is a powerful 172.5cc engine delivering up to 80kg thrust, and has a performance exhaust with an integrated silencer. It’s ideal for heavy paramotor loads and trikes.

With electric start system, centrifugal clutch, diaphragm carburettor, new exhaust, airbag and shock-absorbing engine mounts, the Black Devil Pro weighs 14.9kg; with hand starter and no clutch, it comes in around a kilo lighter.

corsairmotors.com