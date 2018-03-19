Search
 
AirDesign’s lightweight SuSi 3

Monday 19 March, 2018

AirDesign SuSi 3AirDesign’s super simple lightweight paraglider is now in its third generation. SuSi 3 is made for everything from gentle hike-and-fly to extreme mountaineering.

Originally, the goal was to have a simple design with the best performance possible. This is how the concept name was derived. 

The SuSi3 is perfect for the low-level B pilot looking for a forgiving lightweight wing, or for those choosing to operate on the upper side of the weight range, providing the lightest and fastest equipment for extreme mountaineering or high-wind soaring conditions.

The extensive weight range offered within the SuSi3 lineup provides you with all the options to choose the right size for whatever your adventure demands.”

SuSi 3 is made from Porcher Skytex 27 and weighs just 1.86kg in the smallest, 14m² size. It’s available in five sizes, with certification of all sizes still ongoing at the time of writing. The 16m² size is certified EN B or EN C depending on all-up weight.
AirDesign SuSi 3 specs

ad-gliders.com

