AirDesign’s lightweight SuSi 3

AirDesign’s super simple lightweight paraglider is now in its third generation. SuSi 3 is made for everything from gentle hike-and-fly to extreme mountaineering.

“Originally, the goal was to have a simple design with the best performance possible. This is how the concept name was derived.

The SuSi3 is perfect for the low-level B pilot looking for a forgiving lightweight wing, or for those choosing to operate on the upper side of the weight range, providing the lightest and fastest equipment for extreme mountaineering or high-wind soaring conditions.

The extensive weight range offered within the SuSi3 lineup provides you with all the options to choose the right size for whatever your adventure demands.”

SuSi 3 is made from Porcher Skytex 27 and weighs just 1.86kg in the smallest, 14m² size. It’s available in five sizes, with certification of all sizes still ongoing at the time of writing. The 16m² size is certified EN B or EN C depending on all-up weight.



ad-gliders.com