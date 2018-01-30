AirDesign release new EN-A, the Eazy 2

AirDesign have announced that their latest EN-A paraglider, the Eazy 2, will be out in sizes S, M and L by the end of February 2018.
AD say the Eazy 2 is “the most fun EN-A glider on the market,” its agile, fun handling and manoeuvrability shrugging off the cliche that EN-A wings should be predictable but slow and boring, and only for beginners.
They say the Eazy 2 has the safety features to look after beginners – steady and turbulence-resistant with long brake travel – but its speed range is more than you would normally expect from a glider of its class, and its agility gives it a real fun factor.
It will be available in five sizes, catering for all-up weights from 50-125kg. They say all canopy sizes are quite small, thanks to a newly designed aerofoil that creates more lift, so it’s nice and compact.
The Eazy 2 will be made in standard and super light versions, the latter available in spring 2018. The glider weights in the table below are for the standard version.
