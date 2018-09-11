Video: Russell Ogden on the new Rush 5 (EN B)

Antoine Girard on the Rush 5. Photo: Nico Assael

What’s the difference between Ozone’s Rush 5 and the Delta 3? Why is aspect ratio so important in paraglider design? How does the Rush 5 behave in turbulent air?

Ozone test pilot Russell Ogden reveals all about the research, design and development work that has gone into making the new Rush 5 – Ozone’s latest high-end EN-B paraglider aimed at intermediate-and-above pilots.

Location: Gourdon, France

Pilot: Marcus King

Filmed by: Cross Country Magazine