First look: Ozone F*Race 2
It’s light, compact and makes you feel like a pro. Marcus King flies Ozone’s F*Race 219 September, 2025, by Marcus KIng
Born from the harness flown by pilots in the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps, Ozone’s F*Race 2 is now available for the public. It weighs just 1.9kg in the large size tested, including all accessories, and is suitable for everyday flying as well as hike-and-fly races.
You may also like
On review: Ozone F*Race 2
It’s light, compact and makes you feel like a pro. Marcus King flies Ozone’s latest lightweight pod harnessRead More
Design Insight: Open Harnesses
Standard 'sit' paragliding harnesses offer simplicity, comfort and control. Bastienne Wentzel makes the case for the open harnessRead More
Premium Articles
Adaptive Flying in Colombia
Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involvedRead More
The Great Game: ‘I get so many positive vibes’
Eight-time champion Chrigel Maurer ended his unbroken run by placing fourth in this year's Red Bull X-AlpsRead More