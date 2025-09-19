Ozone F*Race 2
Harnesses and reservesReviews

First look: Ozone F*Race 2

It’s light, compact and makes you feel like a pro. Marcus King flies Ozone’s F*Race 2

19 September, 2025, by Marcus KIng

Born from the harness flown by pilots in the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps, Ozone’s F*Race 2 is now available for the public. It weighs just 1.9kg in the large size tested, including all accessories, and is suitable for everyday flying as well as hike-and-fly races.

Read the full review.

