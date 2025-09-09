Destination: French Pyrenees

August brought a heatwave to the south of Europe. “We were five days into it and we were flying over the Massif des Écrins in the French Alps,” reported photographer Jérôme Maupoint. “On Sunday, along with dozens of wings, we flew up to 4,800m above the Barre des Écrins (4,102m) and Mont Pelvoux (3,946m). We were not particularly at ease, the Écrins is punchy!”

He added: “Back in the Pyrenees we were keen to rest a bit but the forecast for Tuesday 12 August was stunning. We went to our classic wild take-off at 2,200m above Lac d’Oô and launched before 11am. Twenty minutes later we were at 4,200m! Consistent thermals of pure...