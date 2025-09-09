Paragliding at high altitude above the French Pyrenees. Gin Gliders. Photo: Jerome Maupoint
Explore Sites WorldwideMay/JuneJuly/AugustSeptember/OctoberEurope

Destination: French Pyrenees

Hitting 5,000m above the French Pyrenees before lunchtime

9 September, 2025, by Ed Ewing

August brought a heatwave to the south of Europe. “We were five days into it and we were flying over the Massif des Écrins in the French Alps,” reported photographer Jérôme Maupoint. “On Sunday, along with dozens of wings, we flew up to 4,800m above the Barre des Écrins (4,102m) and Mont Pelvoux (3,946m). We were not particularly at ease, the Écrins is punchy!”

He added: “Back in the Pyrenees we were keen to rest a bit but the forecast for Tuesday 12 August was stunning. We went to our classic wild take-off at 2,200m above Lac d’Oô and launched before 11am. Twenty minutes later we were at 4,200m! Consistent thermals of pure...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Brazilian landscapes

Destination: Castelo, Brazil

Flying the unreal landscapes of Castelo in Espirito Santo, Brazil
Read More
The Annecy paragliding arena. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

Guide to Annecy, France

A landscape that could be designed for XC flying, come to Annecy from April till October for fabulous flying and the cleanest lake in Europe
Read More
Sainte Victoire, France. Photo: Michel Farrugia / frg-sport.com

Saint Victoire, France

Inspiration for French artist Paul Cézanne, this imposing mountain is visible from the market town of Aix-en-Provence where he lived.
Read More