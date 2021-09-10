fbpx
Théo de Blic enters a spiral on the Nova Ion 6
Skills and learning

Théo de Blic’s Spiral Dive Tutorial

Friday 10 September, 2021

Want to know how to spiral dive like a pro? Théo de Blic and Nova have released a 27-minute spiral dive masterclass. It’s aimed at all levels of paraglider pilot, from beginners to experienced, and is packed full of info.

In the film Théo explains how to enter and exit spirals in a controlled manner. He highlights the possible dangers of this manoeuvre, and explains how to deal with the different situations you can find yourself in.

Théo also reminds us that you should train gradually for the spiral dive – progressively increasing the length of time you spiral for. Warning: If you have never spiralled before, you should not try to go straight to a nose-down spiral, but build up to it.

The video is aimed at all pilots and Théo demonstrates the manoeuvre on an EN-B Nova Ion 6.

Well worth a watch, but remember that video instruction is not a replacement for training under the guidance of an approved SIV or advanced manoeuvres course. It’s an addition to it. There are lots of SIV courses out there – if you have never done one and think you want to learn to spiral, then talk to your instructor or local school and get yourself booked in!

