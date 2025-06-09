The Essential Role of SIV: Download
Download the full SIV paper here9 June, 2025, by Cross Country | Photo: Ethan Knorr / knorraerials.com
In Cross Country 258 Dilan Benedetti explores the role of SIV in paragliding. That article is a shorter version this paper:
Enhancing Safety and Performance in Paragliding:
The Role of SIV Training Supported by Science
By: Dilan Benedetti
May 7, 2024 / Revised October 29, 2024
You may also like
The Essential Role of SIV
SIV is a foundation for safer and more effective flying. Dilan Benedetti dives into the relationship between mind, body and manoeuvresRead More
How to: Heal Yourself
Red Bull performance coach York-Peter Klöppel explains how to recover mentally after an incidentRead More
Premium Articles
Jordanian Air
Matias Nombarasco and Emilia Plak headed to Jordan for a flying tour of some of the country’s most spectacular and historic locationsRead More
What are ‘drag noodles’?
Performance equalisers have arrived – here’s what you need to know about them and if they make for fairer competitionsRead More