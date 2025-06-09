The Essential Role of SIV: Download

Full stall on an SIV course in California. Photo: Ethan Knorr
Techniques and Skills

9 June, 2025, by Cross Country | Photo: Ethan Knorr / knorraerials.com

In Cross Country 258 Dilan Benedetti explores the role of SIV in paragliding. That article is a shorter version this paper:

Enhancing Safety and Performance in Paragliding:
The Role of SIV Training Supported by Science
By: Dilan Benedetti
May 7, 2024 / Revised October 29, 2024

