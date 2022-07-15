How to Deal with Valley Winds

In Cross Country 232 (August 2022) Adrien Colombié shares his story of being caught out by the Martigny valley wind – a notorious pinch point in the Alps where the wind accelerates.

Here are some top tips on what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Try landing up high, and avoid descending into the valley bottom, where the wind will be stronger

If it looks like you are going to sink into the valley wind on a crossing, then it’s best to head upwind while you’re still high and in weaker winds at altitude

Try to avoid constrictions in the valley, where the wind will accelerate as it blows through. Think about where the airflow will be fastest and slowest, and try to position yourself so you will land in the widest part of the valley

If the valley is broad, land in the middle, away from the sides which might be turbulent

Look out for obstacles upwind which can generate turbulence behind them